Premier League squad value: Where Brighton's staggering total ranks alongside Crystal Palace, West Ham, Brentford, Arsenal and Tottenham

Albion, under the careful guidance of Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber, have one of the more stable and sound business models in the Premier League.

Player recruitment has been key to their success this season as Graham Potter as coached and utilised his squad to good effect.

Albion have achieved their highest ever Premier League points tally this term and victory against West Ham this Sunday could see them finish as high as eighth in the league standings.

It’s certainly been a campaign of progress with performances – especially on the road – impressive.

The likes of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, defender Marc Cucurella and midfielders Jakub Moder, Alexis Mac Allister, Leo Trossard and Moises Caicedo have all enhanced their reputations, and value.

Sanchez, Yves Bissouma and Trossard are three sizeable assets and are probably the players who would command the highest price tags in today’s transfer market.

Potter however will be keen to keep the squad together for another season and see if this Albion team can improve and perhaps push on for European football next season.

It would likely require a few additions this summer but it would also mean Albion keeping hold of their best players.

Sanchez has been linked with a switch to Leicester, while Bissouma – who has just 12 months remaining on his contract – is wanted by Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Trossard also stated earlier this season that he would listen to other offers.

Cucurella has also impressed on his debut season in the top flight and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are said to be readying a £30m summer bid for Albion’s wild-haired Spaniard, who arrived last summer from Getafe for £15.4m.

It’s going to be a key summer for Potter in terms of squad development.

But how does the cost of Albion’s squad compare to their rivals – Here, based on figures from highly-regarded football finance expert Kieran Maguire, are the costs from the most recent club accounts – the total transfer fees paid for the squad at end of that season.

