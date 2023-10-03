Premier League table without VAR: Where Brighton, Chelsea, Aston Villa & Tottenham would sit

Brighton and Hove Albion were soundly beaten 6-1 by Aston Villa last Saturday – but it was not without VAR controversy.

Brighton were on the receiving end of a harsh beating at Villa Park but it could have different had VAR calls at vital times gone their way.

Oliie Watkins had already powered Villa into a 1-0 lead after a fine attacking move down the right flank but Villa's second and third goals could easily have been chalked off.

Watkins made it 2-0 as the Villa striker squeezed a shot passed Albion stopper Jason Steele. But Steele complained bitterly that Nicolo Zaniolo, who was in an offside position, blocked his view. Replays appeared to back Steele's argument but VAR checked and ruled in favour of Aston Villa.

The third saw Solly March clearly fouled in the build-up before Moussa Diaby’s tame effort hit Pervis Estupinan and went beyond Steele. Once again VAR looked at the incident but decided the foul on March was too early in the build-up. Frustrating for Brighton, it could have been all so different but as skipper Lewis Dunk admitted afterwards, VAR was not the reason they lost.So, taking into account VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the top flight table might look as things stand for Brighton, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Tottenham and all their Premier League rivals…

20th: Sheffield United Points without VAR: 1. Difference: 0. 19th: Burnley Points without VAR: 3. Difference: +2. 18th: Bournemouth Points without VAR: 3. Difference: 0. 17th: Luton Town Points without VAR: 4. Difference: 0.

16th: Everton Points without VAR: 4. Difference: 0. 15th: Chelsea Points without VAR: 5. Difference: 0. 14th: Wolves Points without VAR: 7. Difference: 0. 13th: Brentford Points without VAR: 6. Difference: -1.

12th: Nottingham Forest Points without VAR: 7. Difference: -1. 11th: Fulham Points without VAR: 8. Difference: 0. 10th: Man United Points without VAR: 10 . Difference: +1. 9th: Crystal Palace Points without VAR: 11. Difference: 0.

8th: Newcastle United Points without VAR: 12. Difference: 0. 7th: West Ham Points without VAR: 13. Difference: 0. 6th: Brighton Points without VAR: 13. Difference: -2. 5th: Aston Villa Points without VAR: 15. Difference: 0.