Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi felt justice had been served after Brighton avenged their recent FA Cup defeat to United. Brighton snatched the lead deep into added time when Alexis Mac Allister converted from the penalty spot after Luke Shaw was penalised for handball following VAR intervention.

“There is a god of football because we deserved to win in the semi-final and we lost on penalties,” De Zerbi told Sky Sports. “But in both games I think we played better than United. The last result was unfair. We dominated the game against one incredible team, but we have to play another six very tough games. Monday we play the first game against Everton and we have to win, because if we don’t we lose these three points.”