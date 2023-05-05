Edit Account-Sign Out
Premier League table without VAR: Where Brighton, Man United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Liverpool sit - gallery

A late VAR penalty for Brighton helped them to a 1-0 victory against Manchester United last night – but were would the Seagulls stand in the Premier League without the video technology?

By Derren Howard
Published 5th May 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:55 BST

Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi felt justice had been served after Brighton avenged their recent FA Cup defeat to United. Brighton snatched the lead deep into added time when Alexis Mac Allister converted from the penalty spot after Luke Shaw was penalised for handball following VAR intervention.

“There is a god of football because we deserved to win in the semi-final and we lost on penalties,” De Zerbi told Sky Sports. “But in both games I think we played better than United. The last result was unfair. We dominated the game against one incredible team, but we have to play another six very tough games. Monday we play the first game against Everton and we have to win, because if we don’t we lose these three points.”

Brighton are now eight points behind fourth-placed United with a game in hand – here’s where they and their rivals for Europe sit in the Premier League, without VAR

Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk has a word with the referee against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium last night

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk has a word with the referee against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium last night Photo: Mike Hewitt

Points without VAR: 24 (0)

2. 20th: Southampton

Points without VAR: 24 (0) Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Points without VAR: 31 (+2)

3. 19th: Everton

Points without VAR: 31 (+2) Photo: Clive Rose

Points without VAR: 33 (+3)

4. 18th: Nottingham Forest

Points without VAR: 33 (+3) Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Page 1 of 6
Page 1 of 6
