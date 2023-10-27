Premier League table without VAR: Where Brighton, Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham would sit

VAR is rarely out of the news for long and Brighton have had their fair share of issues this season – but where would they and their Premier League rivals sit without it?

Brighton, who are seventh in the table, return to Premier League action this Sunday as they welcome Fulham to the American Express Stadium.

The Seagulls have not been at their flowing best in the league but it has been a solid start to the new campaign as head coach Roberto De Zerbi battles with injuries, while bedding-in new players.

The superb 2-0 Europa League win against Ajax last night will certainly boost confidence and they will look to build on that display against Marco Silva’s men who are down in 13th place.

Roberto De Zerbi will prepare his team to face Fulham at the American Express Stadium this weekend

Ahead of the match, the latest news suggests VAR protocols could be altered for next season. Two areas that have been keenly debated are whether the live audio between referees and VARs should be available for broadcast, and whether play could be stopped in the event of a serious error even after play has restarted.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “I’d love to get to the point where the fans have more access to the conversation that takes place between the VAR and the referee. I also understand the referees’ perspective on that, they’ve got an incredibly hard job already.”

A trial whereby referee’s decisions after a video review are announced in stadium could be extended beyond FIFA events to other competitions from early next year. Here’s how the latest Premier League table looks – without VAR…

20th: Sheffield United Points without VAR: 1. Difference: 0; 19th: Bournemouth Points without VAR: 3. Difference: 0; 18th: Luton Town Points without VAR: 5. Difference: 0; 17th: Burnley Points without VAR: 6. Difference: +2; 16th: Everton Points without VAR: 8. Difference: +1; 15th: Nottingham Forest Points without VAR: 9. Difference: -1; 14th: Brentford Points without VAR: 9. Difference: -1; 13th: Wolves Points without VAR: 11. Difference: 0;

12th: Fulham Points without VAR: 11. Difference: 0; 11th: Chelsea Points without VAR: 11. Difference: -1; 10th: Crystal Palace Points without VAR: 12. Difference: 0; 9th: West Ham Points without VAR: 14. Difference: 0; 8th: Brighton Points without VAR: 14. Difference: -2;