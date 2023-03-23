VAR has caused plenty of controversy in the Premier League this season but how would the league table look without it?

Brighton would still be in the race for Europe if VAR was not implemented in the Premier League this season.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men sit seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur going into the March international window, but have three games in hand on the north London club.

Albion entertain fellow European challengers Brentford on their return to action after the international break on Saturday, April 1.

We investigated how the table might look without VAR in place, seeing how goal and no-goal decisions would have impacted results.

2 . Arsenal - 70 (+1) Arsenal would have one extra point without VAR, and would remain top of the Premier League Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

3 . Manchester City - 65 (+4) Manchester City would have four extra points without VAR, but would remain second in the Premier League Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

4 . Manchester United - 51 (-1) Manchester United would have one point less without VAR, but would remain third in the Premier League Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images