Premier League table without VAR: Where Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Liverpool and Aston Villa would sit in battle for Europe - gallery
Brighton & Hove Albion are on the verge of qualifying for European football for the first time in their history – but where would they sit in the Premier League without VAR?
Albion took a huge step towards qualification for Europe with a thrilling 3-0 victory against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Second half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupiñán moved the Seagulls up to sixth on 58 points.
Brighton sit seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool but Albion do have two games in hand on the Reds.
Tottenham Hotspur are seventh, one point behind the Seagulls but Spurs have played two games more.
But where would Brighton and all their Premier League rivals sit without VAR – and how would it impact the race for Europe?