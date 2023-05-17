Edit Account-Sign Out
Premier League table without VAR: Where Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Liverpool and Aston Villa would sit in battle for Europe - gallery

Brighton & Hove Albion are on the verge of qualifying for European football for the first time in their history – but where would they sit in the Premier League without VAR?

By Matt Pole
Published 17th May 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:18 BST

Albion took a huge step towards qualification for Europe with a thrilling 3-0 victory against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Second half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupiñán moved the Seagulls up to sixth on 58 points.

Brighton sit seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool but Albion do have two games in hand on the Reds.

Tottenham Hotspur are seventh, one point behind the Seagulls but Spurs have played two games more.

But where would Brighton and all their Premier League rivals sit without VAR – and how would it impact the race for Europe?

Here’s how the 2022-23 Premier League table would look without VAR’s involvement in matches

Southampton would see no change in their points total without VAR, and would remain bottom of the Premier League.

2. 20th: Southampton - 24 points (no change)

Southampton would see no change in their points total without VAR, and would remain bottom of the Premier League. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest would be two points worse off without VAR. This would see Forest drop from 16th to 19th in the Premier League

3. 19th: Nottingham Forest - 32 points (-2)

Nottingham Forest would be two points worse off without VAR. This would see Forest drop from 16th to 19th in the Premier League Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Everton would see no change in their points total without VAR, but would fall from 17th to 18th in the Premier League

4. 18th: Everton - 32 points (no change)

Everton would see no change in their points total without VAR, but would fall from 17th to 18th in the Premier League Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

