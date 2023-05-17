Brighton & Hove Albion are on the verge of qualifying for European football for the first time in their history – but where would they sit in the Premier League without VAR?

Albion took a huge step towards qualification for Europe with a thrilling 3-0 victory against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Second half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupiñán moved the Seagulls up to sixth on 58 points.

Brighton sit seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool but Albion do have two games in hand on the Reds.

Tottenham Hotspur are seventh, one point behind the Seagulls but Spurs have played two games more.

But where would Brighton and all their Premier League rivals sit without VAR – and how would it impact the race for Europe?

1 . Premier League table without VAR: Where Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Liverpool and Aston Villa would sit in battle for Europe - gallery Here’s how the 2022-23 Premier League table would look without VAR’s involvement in matches Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . 20th: Southampton - 24 points (no change) Southampton would see no change in their points total without VAR, and would remain bottom of the Premier League. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

3 . 19th: Nottingham Forest - 32 points (-2) Nottingham Forest would be two points worse off without VAR. This would see Forest drop from 16th to 19th in the Premier League Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

4 . 18th: Everton - 32 points (no change) Everton would see no change in their points total without VAR, but would fall from 17th to 18th in the Premier League Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images