Premier League table without VAR - where Brighton, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford finish in final standings

VAR always brings a huge slice of controversy with it and Brighton have suffered and also been on the receiving end of a few favourable calls this campaign.

But overall the video technology has been kind to the Albion team.

VAR intervened 120 times across 380 Premier League games this term and all decisions were overturned.

Not once did the on-field referee stick with their original decision after being advised to review the pitch side monitor.

VAR is also set to be used for all three of the English Football League play-off finals at Wembley, the governing body has announced.

The EFL had already given VAR the green light for the first time in this season’s Sky Bet Championship showpiece fixture on May 29, with the League One and League Two games now also to have the system in place.

The use of video replays to help refereeing decisions was adopted by the Premier League in 2019 but until now had been overlooked by the EFL, with VAR not in use for the semi-finals.

A statement from the EFL on Monday read: “The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used at all three upcoming EFL play-off finals at Wembley.

“It will be the first season VAR will be used at the EFL play-offs finals.”

Here’s how Albion and their rivals would sit in the final Premier League without VAR...

1. Man City - 93 points Actual position: 1st. Actual points: 93. Net points gained/lost under VAR: 0.

2. Liverpool - 91 points Actual position: 2nd. Actual points: 92. Net points gained/lost under VAR: +1.

3. Chelsea - 72 points Actual position: 3rd. Actual points: 74. Net points gained/lost under VAR: +2.

4. Arsenal - 70 points Actual position: 5th. Actual points: 69. Net points gained/lost under VAR: -1.