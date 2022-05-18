Premier League table without VAR – where Brighton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Arsenal sit after latest results

VAR was introduced to the Premier League at the start of the 2019-20 season

Brighton and Hove Albion have enjoyed a season of progress under Graham Potter.

They have achieved their highest ever points total in the Premier League and their form - especially on the road - has been impressive.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion finish their campaign this Sunday against David Moyes' West Ham at the Amex Stadium.

The Hammers have also impressed this term and have had another strong season in the Premier and also in Europe.

But would Albion and their close rivals be any better or worse off in the league standings without VAR?

Video assistant referees are always under close scrutiny following their introduction to Premier League football at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Albion and many of their Premier League rivals have been on the receiving end and also benefitted from many controversial decisions made by VAR.

The old saying was that it always evened out in the end but goals, penalties and red card are all subject to VAR with a total of 115 incidents leading to an intervention from Stockley Park so far this term.

Using ESPN information, we have looked at every Premier League result this season and determined how many would have been affected had VAR not been in use.