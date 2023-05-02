Premier League timewasters: staggering figures reveal where Brighton, West Ham, Arsenal and Chelsea rank

Brighton wasted little time last Saturday as the walloped a woeful Wolves team 6-0 at the Amex Stadium . It was a brilliant display of attacking football from Roberto De Zerbi’s men and one that keeps them on track for European qualification.

Pascal Gross, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck all scored twice as Albion dominated proceedings – despite resting stars players such as Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. Midfielder Billy Gilmour and striker Undav were both given chances to impress and both made the most of their opportunities. Gilmour was very impressive in the midfield area and after the match De Zerbi said the former Chelsea man and Scotland international was the best player on the pitch. It certainly gives the Italian head coach much to ponder ahead of Thursday’s clash against Man United at the Amex Stadium. “I will not sleep much this week, that’s for sure,” De Zerbi said after the Wolves match.”