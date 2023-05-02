Edit Account-Sign Out
Premier League timewasters: staggering figures reveal where Brighton, West Ham, Arsenal and Chelsea rank

Brighton and Hove Albion are known for their slick style of play – but how do they rank in the timewasting charts compared to their Premier League rivals?

By Derren Howard
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:30 BST

Brighton wasted little time last Saturday as the walloped a woeful Wolves team 6-0 at the Amex Stadium. It was a brilliant display of attacking football from Roberto De Zerbi’s men and one that keeps them on track for European qualification.

Pascal Gross, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck all scored twice as Albion dominated proceedings – despite resting stars players such as Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. Midfielder Billy Gilmour and striker Undav were both given chances to impress and both made the most of their opportunities. Gilmour was very impressive in the midfield area and after the match De Zerbi said the former Chelsea man and Scotland international was the best player on the pitch. It certainly gives the Italian head coach much to ponder ahead of Thursday’s clash against Man United at the Amex Stadium. “I will not sleep much this week, that’s for sure,” De Zerbi said after the Wolves match.”

But how do Albion’s tactics and speed of play compare to their rivals? Here, we take a look at data provided by OPTA on the average time it takes each Premier League team to restart play from a goal-kick – always a classic timewasting trick...

Brighton and Hove Albion have a reputation for a slick style of play in the Premier League

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion have a reputation for a slick style of play in the Premier League Photo: Mike Hewitt

An average goal kick takes Liverpool 21.5 seconds (Opta)

2. Liverpool

An average goal kick takes Liverpool 21.5 seconds (Opta) Photo: Andrew Powell

An average goal kick takes City 24.1 seconds (Opta)

3. Manchester City

An average goal kick takes City 24.1 seconds (Opta) Photo: Ryan Pierse

An average goal kick takes Leicester 24.6 seconds (Opta)

4. Leicester City

An average goal kick takes Leicester 24.6 seconds (Opta) Photo: DARREN STAPLES

