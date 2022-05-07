Premier League title and top four prediction: Supercomputer forecasts Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea final outcome

Pep Guardiola is confident his shattered Manchester City players will quickly refocus on their season’s remaining challenge – to defend their Premier League title.

City’s hopes of winning the Champions League for the first time were dashed for another year as they succumbed to a dramatic late Real Madrid fightback at the Bernabeu Stadium in midweek.

There is little time to dwell on the devastating loss as the domestic title race resumes with the visit of Newcastle on Sunday.

Liverpool will hope to add further pressure as they face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham on Saturday.

Spurs will also be highly motivated as they are in a race with North London rivals for that all-important fourth place.

“I’ve said many times we cannot compare with what happened in the past,” said Guardiola, who knows four more wins will secure a fourth Premier League crown in five years regardless of Liverpool’s results.

“It’s not necessary to remember what happened in the past. We’ll recover.

“We are better than yesterday and tomorrow will be better than today.

“It’s football, accept it. We have a big challenge over the next two weeks – especially this week – where we have the Premier League season in our hands.”

Ahead of the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look...

