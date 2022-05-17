Premier League top four battle: Supercomputer predicts this very tight outcome for Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City with Everton to have major say

Man City were pegged back in the title race and Leeds claimed what could be a pivotal stoppage-time goal in their pursuit of survival.

Tottenham also took a big step towards a top-four finish and Everton’s hopes of beating relegation were dealt a blow.

Here’s what we learned from from the latest Premier League matches

Quadruple still on?

A day after Liverpool claimed FA Cup success at Wembley, leaders Man City dropped points following a 2-2 draw at West Ham. Victory for Pep Guardiola’s side in the capital would have put them six points clear and, with their superior goal difference, on the brink of the title but Jarrod Bowen’s brace coupled with a late Riyad Mahrez penalty being saved means the Reds’ quadruple hopes are still alive. If they beat Southampton and Wolves this week and old captain Steven Gerrard can stop Man City at the Etihad on Sunday, the title will be back at Anfield.

Kane spot-on again

The top-four picture is another scenario which will go down to the final-day. After beating Arsenal on Thursday, Spurs backed it up with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley. It required a Harry Kane spot-kick in first-half stoppage time to see off the relegation-threatened Clarets and increase the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s young team then lost to visit Newcastle on Monday.

Pascal’s precious point

With Burnley defeated earlier in the day, Leeds knew they could move out of the bottom three with a positive result at home to Brighton. Going behind after 21 minutes was not the start they wanted but Jesse Marsch’s charges did not let up and Pascal Struijk headed home in added time to send Elland Road wild. The point took them above Burnley.

Toffees still in a sticky situation

After events at Tottenham and Leeds, Everton could have guaranteed survival with three points but a dramatic clash occurred at Goodison Park and Brentford claimed a 3-2 win.

Here, we take a look at the supercomputer’s latest predictions of what the final 2021/22 table will look like:

1. Manchester City (Champions) Despite dropping points to West Ham on Sunday, the Citizens remain huge favourites to win their fourth Premier League title in five years. Chances of winning the Premier League = 86%

2. Liverpool Their quadruple hopes remain strong, but they do need a favour from Aston Villa on the final day of the season if they are to lift their second Premier League title. Chances of winning the Premier League = 14%

3. Chelsea Fresh from FA Cup disappointment, the Blues will be hoping they can finish their league season on a high ahead of what could be a new-era at Stamford Bridge. Chances of qualifying for the Champions League = >99%

4. Tottenham Hotspur Spurs fired themselves into Champions League contention after defeating their local rivals on Thursday night before a hard-fought win against Burnley. The supercomputer believes they will just edge Arsenal in the race for fourth place. Chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 60%