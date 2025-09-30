Fabian Hurzeler often talks about Brighton "challenging the establishment" and to be fair, he has done pretty well at that.

The Albion boss has an impressive record against the "top six" of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Spurs and Manchester City.

The German has guided Brighton to nine wins, four draws and just two defeats since the start of last season.

The problem has often been despatching the teams at the lower end and holding on to leads. If Brighton can get that right - starting with 20th placed Wolves at Molineux Stadium this Sunday - then the Seagulls have the tools to challenge at the top end.

The win at Chelsea moved them 10th and level on points with Enzo Maresca's men.

Europe is a strong possibility for Brighton this season. They have a strong squad the fixture schedule is not yet too taxing.

Top six would be special and top for would really ruffle the feathers of the establishment.

It's early days but it's nice to see the likes of Bournemouth, Sunderland and even Crystal Palace disrupting the super wealthy.

So what chance of a top four finish? Here's the latest from Bfred...

