Brighton and Hove Albion were at the centre of one of the major Premier League transfer stories during last month’s window

Brighton rebuffed offers from Chelsea and then Arsenal for their star midfielder Moises Caicedo last month. It was one of those transfer stories that dragged on throughout the entire month and by the end of it, Brighton remained true to their original stance and refused to sell their Ecuador international in mid-season – despite Arsenal's final offer of £70m.

The Caicedo saga – plus the £22m exit of Leo Trossard to Arsenal – overshadowed the two signings Albion did make as Argentina teenager Facundo Buonanotte and Sweden international Yasin Ayari arrived. Much is expected of young play maker Buonanotte, who made his Albion debut as a second half substitute in the 1-0 win against Bournemouth, while Ayari made the matchday squad for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Premier League's top 10 clubs spent more than £655m on 53 players last month. Here, CasinoBonus analysed data from Transfermarkt, to find out how Brighton compared with the rest and ranks who spent the most in January.

