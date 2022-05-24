Premier League transfer net spend: Brighton's staggering five year outlay compared with West Ham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Arsenal and Southampton

The Premier League season has reached its dramatic conclusion and now attention will begin to turn the summer transfer window which opens next month.

Brighton are known to be one of the carefully run clubs in the Premier League and operate on one of the lower budgets among the riches of the top flight.

Chairman Tony Bloom has invested millions into the club but the transfer and recruitment strategy of late has successfully enabled them to compete in the Premier League.

Graham Potter guided Albion to ninth this season – their best ever top flight finish – and previously said that Brighton have to make their £££s work harder than their rivals.

This season academy graduate goalkeeper Rob Sanchez has made huge progress and is now valued at more than £40m, while Dutch international Joel Veltman, signed for £900,000 has also been a solid Premier League performer.

Midfielders Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Jakub Moder and Yves Bissouma have all offered value for money, while Moises Caicedo made an encouraging start to his Albion career.

Marc Cucurella had a fine first season in the Premier League and his value has now rocketed from the £15.4m they paid to secure his services from La Liga outfit Getafe.

Brighton appear to have a sound business model amid the madness of the Premier League finances and Potter has them punching above their weight.

Here are all 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their net spend over the past five seasons – according to statistics from Transfermarkt.

