Premier League transfer news: Arsenal to pip Man United and West Ham to £40m Serie A star as agent confirms 'offers'

Arsenal spent much of the previous transfer window attempting to lure Moises Caicedo away from Premier League rivals Brighton. The Gunners made two bids for the Ecuador international but Brighton held firm and a £70m deal failed to materialise.
Arsenal may well return for the Albion this summer but they are also well in the running for Lazio star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The 28-year-old Serbia international has impressed once again this campaign in Serie A and has four goals with eight assists in 21 outings so far. Milinkovic-Savic has been a long-term target of Man United with Newcastle and West Ham also keen, according to www.football365.com.
His agent Mateja Kezman says he has now ‘collected offers of around €40m’ from the interested parties in the Premier League.
The midfielder in contracted with Lazio until June 2024.