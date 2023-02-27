Premier League transfer news: Arsenal to pip Man United and West Ham to £40m Serie A star as agent confirms 'offers'

Arsenal spent much of the previous transfer window attempting to lure Moises Caicedo away from Premier League rivals Brighton . The Gunners made two bids for the Ecuador international but Brighton held firm and a £70m deal failed to materialise.

Arsenal may well return for the Albion this summer but they are also well in the running for Lazio star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The 28-year-old Serbia international has impressed once again this campaign in Serie A and has four goals with eight assists in 21 outings so far. Milinkovic-Savic has been a long-term target of Man United with Newcastle and West Ham also keen, according to www.football365.com.