Premier League's 17 most valuable players under 23: Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, Man United and Leeds stars aim for Phil Foden prize

Brighton and Hove Albion flyer Tariq Lamptey is rated as Brighton's most valuable player under the age of 23

Graham Potter is a head coach known for developing youth talent and a number of Albion stars will be looking to make their mark in the Premier League this campaign.

Kjell Scherpen, 22, Jan Paul Van Hecke, 22, Tariq Lamptey, 21, Kacper Kozlowski, 18, Moisés Caicedo, 20, Jeremy Sarmiento, 20, Julio Enciso, 18 and Evan Ferguson, 17, will all be hoping for minutes on the pitch.

According to Transfermarkt, Lamptey is the most valuable at £16.2m, while Enciso is the second highest at £9.90m.

But how do Albion's stars rank alongside the rest of the Premier League's up and coming talent and who will be vying for PFA Young Player of the Year Award next campaign, currently held by Man City's Phil Foden?