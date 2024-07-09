‘Promising young talent’ – Brighton announce fourth signing of the summer
Albion managing director Zoe Johnson said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Marit to the club. She is a promising young talent and already has many accolades playing in the Eredivisie.
“We’re excited to see what she can add to the team in the season ahead as well as her own development within the group.”
The 22-year-old began her career with PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie in 2018 for two seasons before travelling to the United States to join Dallas Baptist University Athletics for a year.
She returned to PEC Zwolle after her spell in the States for a further season before joining FC Twente in 2022.
During her two seasons there she won an Eredivisie title, the Dutch FA Cup, two Super Cups and two Eredivisie League Cups.
