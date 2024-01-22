Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion

The teenager joined Albion’s academy in early 2021 from Irish side Bohemians and turned down the chance to play for Liverpool and Everton, among others, as he felt the Sussex outfit was a better place to hone his skills and develop.

After a rapid rise through the Seagulls’ youth ranks, the 19-year-old has gone on to score 16 goals in 53 games for the first-team, and that has led to reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Despite that interest, veteran Milner, who swapped Jurgen Klopp’s team for Roberto De Zerbi’s last summer, feels the Republic of Ireland international should stay put on the south coast.

He told TNT Sports: “I think [Ferguson’s] a great lad, first and foremost. Wants to learn, wants to get about, which is so important. He’s in a great place in terms of the club, the manager he’s working with. Senior players he works with, looking at someone like Welbz [Danny Welbeck] - how he goes about his business and how he plays. He’s in a great spot. His finishing is phenomenal you know, just so good. If a chance is falling, you want it to go to him.

“[There are] so many areas he can improve, but that’s normal for a young guy. But his ability already. I’ve seen massive improvements in his hold-up play since the start of the season. Depending on what team you’re playing in, his finishing might be enough for one team, but how we play - he hold-up play, the cleverness, the movement to fit into the style of play we play, that’s important as well.

"Learning off Welbz, that’s important. His attitude is fantastic but his ability is so good. It’s important that we protect him. There’s hype around him, as there should be, but he’s definitely in the right place at this moment in time and hopefully he’ll keep banging them in for us.”

While Ferguson’s contract at the Amex runs until 2028, Brighton CEO Paul Barber has admitted the youngster will eventually leave; just as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ben White have done over the years in hefty transfer exits. However, the former Tottenham executive director suggested they are in no rush to let him leave soon.