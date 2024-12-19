£12m ace spotted meeting new Brighton teammates at training ground ahead of January move

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton's new signing Diego Gomez was introduced to his new team mates this week following his £12m arrival from MLS club Inter Miami.

Gomez, 20, officially joins when the transfer window opens on January 1 and the first match he will be available for is the home Premier League fixture against Arsenal on January 4.

The Paraguay international was shown on the Albion website this week meeting his countryman Julio Enciso at the club's training ground, along with Japan international Kaoru Mitoma and Dutch defender Jan van Hecke.

Gomez was also shown meeting his new boss Fabian Hurzeler during his first tour of the Brighton training ground. Hurzeler believes the new midfielder has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League.

"He has the right attitude towards football," said Hurzeler. "He loves to play. You can feel his passion in every talk with him.

“Also, when you see him playing for Paraguay, when you see him playing for Inter Miami, you see that he's ready to sprint, ready to make the last step, ready to give everything for his club.

“And that's something we need here - players with a passion for football, with the right attitude, working to improve and to get better every day. That's something that he has inside of him and that's special for such a young player.”