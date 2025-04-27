The Seagulls have already signed Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas for around £22m from German club Nuremberg and the 19-year-old will team up with Fabian Hurzeler's squad this summer.
The head coach described him as "an exceptional young talent." Meanwhile, Japan star Kaoru Mitoma – who scored in Brighton’s 3-2 win against West Ham yesterday – continues to be linked with summer move to Liverpool, while Brazilian striker Joao Pedro could also be on his way – with Arsenal heavily linked. Albion will also have to make a decision on the future of striker Evan Ferguson who is currently on loan at West Ham.
There could also be a place in the starting line-up next season for Ibrahim Osman who has spent the season on loan at Feyenoord after his £16m transfer from Nordsjælland. Here's how Brighton could line-up next season, if the transfer rumours are true...
