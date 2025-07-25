Brighton may have sold star striker Joao Pedro to Chelsea for £60m but they still have plenty of attacking options for next season.
The Seagulls have not been short on goals in pre-season as they fired six past League One Wycombe Wanderers, three against Stoke City and two against Spanish second tier outfit Las Palmas.
Fabian Hurzeler's team – who also sold winger Simon Adingra to newly-promoted Sunderland for £21m – have two more friendlies to go against Southampton and Wolfsburg and then the serious action starts at the Amex Stadium on August 16 in their Premier League opener against Fulham.
So who will be entrusted with banging in the goals this season? – Here's Brighton's attacking options in full...
1.
Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has impressed in pre-season Photo: BHAFC
2. Kaoru Mitoma - LW
The Japan international scored 10 goals for the Seagulls last term and has looked sharp in pre-season as well. Mitoma, 28, had been linked with a move away from the Amex during the summer but it seems the winger will be back in Albion colours next term. Star man. Photo: BHAFC
3. Matt O'Riley - No 10
Claimed a goal and an assist in the 2-0 pre-season win against Las Palmas. Brighton rejected a £25m bid from Napoli for the attacking midfielder earlier this window and the former Celtic man will hope to play bigger role than he did last term. Albion fans are yet to see him at his best and this could be his year. Photo: BHAFC
4. Georginio - No 10
The Frenchman had an encouraging start to his Albion career last season following his £40m move from Leeds United. The 23-year-old will hope to chip-in with more goals and assists as Albion reshape their attack after Pedro's exit. He and O'Riley will likely battle for the No 10 role. Photo: BHAFC
