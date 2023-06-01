£8m Brighton youngster makes bold transfer claim as Brighton prepare to replace Liverpool transfer target

Brighton midfielder Kacper Kozłowski has said he is opened to a second season on loan at Vitesse.

Kozłowski joined Brighton in January 2022 for £8m from Pogon Szczecin, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Sussex outfit.

The Polish midfielder has spent the last season playing for the Dutch side and claims talks about extending his stay in the Eredivisie have already begun between the two clubs.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper Via De Gelderlander, Kozłowski said: "Brighton determines the course, but I am absolutely open to a second year at Vitesse. There are talks between Brighton and Vitesse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old was also open to a move to England, but claimed he would only join another Premier League side, claiming that the Championship was too physical for a player like himself.

He said: “I don’t like the Championship. That’s so physical. So much brute force. No way. The Premier League suits me. Pace too. That has become clear to me, and if I stay, it will of course get better at Vitesse.”

Kozłowski joined Brighton in January 2022 for £8m from Pogon Szczecin, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Sussex outfit.

The central midfielder has yet to make an appearance for the Albion. Shortly after joining the club, he was sent straight out on loan to Belgian’s Royale Union St-Gilloise, a club owned by Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of 23 Albion players out on loan this season, the youngster has found his feet playing under Phillip Cocu at Vitesse during this campaign, scoring two goals and assisting five in 29 appearances.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

He also has six international caps for Poland and became the youngest player of any nationality to play at a European Championship, aged 17 years and 246 days, when coming on as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Spain in the 2021 Euros.

It is unclear whether Kozłowski is a part of Roberto De Zerbi’s long term plans, as the Brighton boss prepares to take the club into Europe for the first time ever next season.

The Italian is expected to lose his two best midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in the upcoming transfer window, leaving a huge void to be filled in the middle of his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad