'Putting down his marker' - Adam Lallana makes Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola comparison

Albion have lost their last six top flight matches and are 13th in the league table but still remain on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

Lallana, 33, was regular in Graham Potter's starting XI earlier in the campaign but hamstring trouble has hindered his progress of late.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Southampton and Liverpool man - who has played under managers such as Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp - remains upbeat and insist Brighton are in safe hands with Potter at the helm.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana has enjoyed working with head coach Graham Potter since arriving from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

"From my experience of him, Graham is very calm, a very deep football thinker, who focuses on the tactical side a lot," Lallana said.

"I look at the way Pep [Guardiola] plays his football, he’s always been on the tactical side of it, and Graham’s more like that than other managers, which is a huge, huge compliment.

"He’s different to other managers I’ve had, and I’ve been lucky to have worked with a lot of good managers. There are plenty of ways to be successful and he is putting down his own marker, his own views into Brighton, and the trajectory is going in the right direction for sure.

"I’m lucky enough to have worked for four or five world-class managers and if I can take little bits from each of them, I’m sure the older I get, I’ll be a wiser person."

Brighton resume their Premier League campaign after the international break on April 2 against Norwich City at the Amex Stadium.

The break will allow Brighton to reset and Lallana insists Potter will leave "no stone unturned" in order to end the campaign strongly.

"Along with his staff, Graham does 12-hour days at the football club which, if you want to be the best, has to happen.

"You have to leave no stone unturned really; there’s so many different dynamics to the team that you need to look at.

"You haven’t just got 11 players, you’ve got a squad of 25 and each individual will be going through different stages of their careers, different problems, and Graham and his staff really do cover all bases.

"The matches and the analysis run alongside that as well."

Despite his recent injury issues Lallana, who has 12 months remaining on his contract this summer, says he is still enjoying football just as much now as he was when he was making his name at Southampton or winning trophies with Liverpool.

"I love football at the end of the day," he added. "Playing football under [Mauricio] Pochettino or Nigel Adkins at Southampton, I was loving it there; at Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp, when I was fit and firing I was loving there – even in my last year when I wasn’t playing and had a role off the bench and a big role in training, we were winning trophies.

"It’s just the same here, it’s a football club that’s looking further up the table now and being a big part of that is enjoyable.

"I get a lot from it. I’m at a different stage of my career now but enjoying it just as much."