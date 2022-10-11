Qatar World Cup $200m kitty: The staggering amount Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and others can claim from Fifa

Brighton and Hove Albion along with their Premier League rivals, will have a number of players competing at this year's World Cup

The game’s global governing body confirmed details of its club benefits programme on Tuesday, announcing 209 million dollars (around £189million) had been set aside.

Fifa anticipates that the scheme will mean a payment of 10,000 US dollars (just over £9,000) per player for each day he remains with his national team at the World Cup itself and during the official preparation period.

The more participants a club have, and how far each of those players progresses in the tournament, will determine the final amount a club can claim. Any club that a player has been registered with in the two years prior to the World Cup will be eligible for a share of the daily payout.

For the 2018 tournament, 416 clubs from 63 countries benefited from the programme.

