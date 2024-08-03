QPR vs Brighton: This is how fans can watch along from home after tickets sell out for pre-season friendly

Tickets have sold out for Brighton’s penultimate pre-season friendly away at Queens Park Rangers – but fans can watch from home for free.

The Seagulls have just returned from their successful pre-season trip to Japan where they enjoyed friendly victories against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy.

Albion scored nine goals in Japan, with new signings Yankuba Minteh and Amario Cozier-Duberry impressing.

They are both expected to feature at Loftus Road this afternoon (Saturday, August 3) – in front of a sell-out away crowd.

“Tickets have now sold out for our away friendly against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday,” Brighton and Hove Albion announced on its website.

"There will be a live stream available on the club website and app, which will go live shortly before kick-off at 3pm.

“Just under 3,000 Albion supporters will head to Loftus Road for our penultimate friendly of the campaign, with Villarreal visiting the Amex on Saturday, August 10.”

Brighton and Hove Albion find themselves in the unusual position of being the Premier League’s highest spenders in this summer’s transfer window, so far.

The Seagulls have made some significant moves in the market and their current spend is at £85m as they prepare the squad for Fabian Hurzeler’s first season in charge.

Albion finished 11th in the table last term as injuries and their first ever Europa League campaign all caught up with them, which saw their form dip in the second half of last season.

The squad, especially in attacking areas, has been strengthened and reinforcements could also be added to midfield as they continue their chase for Inter Miami’s £15m Paraguay star Diego Gomez. The expected arrival of Gomez will take Albion’s spend to around £100m this window.

There could however be a couple more through the exit door as Deniz Undav is wanted by Stuttgart, while Napoli are likely to up their bid for Billy Gilmour. Brighton also bid farewell to Pascal Gross as the popular midfielder left for Borussia Dortmund.

Click here to see the current state of play with the Brighton squad and all the players who could be loaned, sold and kept.