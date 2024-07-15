'Quite frustrating' – Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma issues fitness update ahead of Japan tour
Brighton attacking ace Kaoru Mitoma provided a positive fitness update ahead of their pre-season trip to Japan.
The former Kawasaki Frontale star will be part of Fabian Hurzeler’s squad for the friendly fixtures against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy on July 24 and July 28.
Mitoma, who joined Brighton for around £3m from Frontale in 2021, missed the last few months of last season with a lower back injury but is expected to feature in the two matches. Last week he was captured looking in sharp in training as Brighton returned for pre-season and his return is a welcome boost for Hurzeler’s attacking options.
“It was quite frustrating to finish the season with two or three months of not playing,” said the 27-year-old Japan international to the Albion website.
“There were a few other injured players as well, so none of us could help the team. I think it's good for the team and good for me to be back in better shape than I was before the injury. It’s important for me to prepare well so I can play to my strengths.”
Mitoma is looking forward to returning to his best form and represent Brighton in his home country. He also feels the Japan trip will be a good experience for his Brighton teammates.
Mitoma added: “It’s very rare for any team to play pre-season games in Japan. It’ll probably be the first time for many European players to travel to Japan too. I hope they have fun, and we’ll be playing against great J-League teams.
“The two teams [we play against] have different characteristics so both matches will be different, but they both play at a high level. We know that even if we play a good level of football we won't be able to beat them easily.
“I’m looking forward to playing in front of so many supporters at the National Stadium.”
