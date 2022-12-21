The Premier League has asked football’s lawmakers if they can take part in a trial which would see temporary concussion substitutions used from the start of next season.

The Premier League will hope to bring in new concussion protocol for next season

A joint-application from the Premier League, MLS and Ligue 1 has been launched through FIFPro and the World Leagues Forum to the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Medics at all 20 Premier League clubs – including Brighton and Hove Albion – have been consulted during the past four to six weeks over the current concussion protocols in place in the top flight, where a head injury assessment is carried out on the pitch and a permanent concussion substitution used if required.

Premier League medics are in favour of implementing temporary concussion substitutes where a player with suspected concussion would leave the field of play to be assessed in a private area and be temporarily replaced.

If that player passed the HIA, they would be allowed back onto the field. If the player in question failed the assessment, the change would become a permanent concussion substitute.

