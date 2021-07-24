Rangers vs Brighton: Kick-off time, what Connor Goldson said, team news, how to watch on TV?

Former Albion man Connor Goldson has enjoyed success with Steven Gerrard at Rangers

Graham Potter will have the chance to assess his players in match action on Saturday (5.30pm) as Brighton take on Scottish Champions Rangers in their first pre-season friendly.

Albion, who returned to training this week, will face Steven Gerrard’s title winners at Ibrox, ahead of further friendlies at Championship outfit Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, July 31 and Spanish side Getafe at the Amex on August 7. Albion’s Premier League campaign starts on August 14 at Burnley.

Rangers should provide a decent tune-up for Potter’s team who finished 16th in the Premier League last season. Potter admitted he and his players were in desperate need of a break after a tough campaign and the summer should have given the players time to rest and also recover from injuries.

Steven Gerrard led Rangers to the title last season

Brighton

Solly March, who is expected to sign a contract extension this week, is back in training following his knee injury sustained in a 1-0 victory at Liverpool last February as is Tariq Lamptey who missed the entire second half of last season with a hamstring injury.

Striker Danny Welbeck (right), who agreed a new one year deal last month, is also feeling the benefits of a preseason, having recovered from a hamstring issue following Albion’s memorable 3-2 victory against champions Man City in the penultimate game of last season.

“I’m pleased to get a good pre-season under my belt.

Tariq Lamptey is back in training for Brighton after a hamstring injury

“You get your integration into the squad that way. I missed pre-season last year and I have missed a couple of pre-seasons due to injuries and that sort of stuff. I am very pleased to build that foundation, get that core resilience, build it up in pre-season.”

Defender Joel Veltman and midfielder Jakub Moder also reported back for training this week following their involvement at Euro 2020 with the Netherlands and Poland respectively.

There could be a first outing at Ibrox for new signing Enock Mwepu, who joined from RB Salzburg earlier this month.Midfielders Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) and Tudor Baluta (Romania) are unavailable as they are in action at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rangers

Steven Geraard's men drew 2-2 with Arsenal last Saturday and will then host Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Scottish champions will provide Graham Potter’s team with a good test as Albion look to boost their fitness ahead of their fifth consecutive Premier League campaign.

Rangers marched on and completed an unbeaten season last campaign and have kept their squad intact.

Gerrard’s men go into this season as odds-on favourites just over a year after Celtic seemed destined to extend their dominance.

Rangers have kept their squad intact and brought in shrewd free signings in the form of Zambian forward Fashion Sakala from Oostende and midfielder John Lundstram from Sheffield United.

More and more Rangers players are returning to the fold after their summer exploits. So far the likes of Borna Barisic, Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos have not been seen after competing for their countries at Euro 2020 and the Copa America.

New signing Lundstram has been in action twice though and starred against Arsenal in last weekend’s 2-2 draw.

Former Albion and now Rangers defender Connor Goldson

“I really enjoyed my time at Brighton, it’s a really good club with brilliant people. We went in the right direction during my time there, getting promoted to the Premier League, I am delighted that the club has managed to stay there as well.

“I haven’t got a bad word to say about the place. I am happy they gave me the chance to step up from League Two to the Championship at the time and I managed to play a lot of games. I have only good memories.”

How to watch

Fans can watch Albion play Rangers on the club’s website. Coverage is provided by Rangers TV at a pay-per-view price of £7.49.

