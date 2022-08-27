‘Really happy with him’: Brighton boss Graham Potter praises new £15m signing

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The left-back played well for Albion as Brighton beat Leeds 1-0 at the Amex to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

The home side grabbed the only goal of the game in the second-half when man-of-the-match Pascal Gross slotted the ball into the net.

Following the victory Potter said: “I think he (Estupinan) helped us in terms of attacking wide, he defended with Leeds’ physicality, because they have some real physicality in the forward positions, and him and Leo (Trossard) combined well.

"He tired towards the end, which you would expect, but overall [I’m] really happy with him.”

The manager also touched upon his side’s performance on the wings.

Potter said: “It was important for us to be able to have courage to be able to play when we could and then use the width to try and stretch out their block laterally a little bit because it functions really well.

"I thought Pervis and Leo did it well and Joel (Veltman) and Solly (March) did it well.

"The only thing missing from the first-half was a goal but the performance level was really good against a really good team.”