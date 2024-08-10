Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Facundo Buonanotte will spend the season on loan at newly-promoted Leicester – but the teenager has signed a new contract at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buonanotte, 19, had been heavily linked with a move away as he was not guaranteed regular minutes for Albion this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Argentina international made 27 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals, and his new deal runs until June 2028.

Technical director David Weir said: “Facundo had a good breakthrough year last season and now he has an excellent opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League.

Facundo Buonanotte will spend the season on loan at newly-promoted Leicester – but the teenager has signed a new contract at Brighton and Hove Albion. Photo: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

“This new contract is a reflection of the season Facundo had and that we see his long-term future being here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pathway development manager Gordon Greer and his team will monitor Facundo closely and we wish him the best of luck for the season.”

Buonanotte joined the Seagulls from Rosario Central in January 2023 and has gone onto make 50 appearances in all competitions.

His form for Albion was recognised by the Argentina national team in June 2023, when he made his international debut in a 2-0 win over Indonesia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buonanotte was a regular for previous Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi but perhaps played more than expected due to injuries to key players such as Solly March, Julio Enciso and Kaoru Mitoma.

With those players returning – plus the summer additions of Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman and Amario Cozier-Duberry – Buonanotte would likely struggle for game time at the Amex Stadium this term.

Buonanotte had been linked with loan moves to Southampton, Feyenoord and Celtic but Leicester have won the race for the Argentina playmaker with a loan deal, without an option to buy.