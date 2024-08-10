'Reflection of the season' - Brighton's South American ace extends contract - but moves to Premier League rival
Buonanotte, 19, had been heavily linked with a move away as he was not guaranteed regular minutes for Albion this season.
The Argentina international made 27 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals, and his new deal runs until June 2028.
Technical director David Weir said: “Facundo had a good breakthrough year last season and now he has an excellent opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League.
“This new contract is a reflection of the season Facundo had and that we see his long-term future being here.
“Pathway development manager Gordon Greer and his team will monitor Facundo closely and we wish him the best of luck for the season.”
Buonanotte joined the Seagulls from Rosario Central in January 2023 and has gone onto make 50 appearances in all competitions.
His form for Albion was recognised by the Argentina national team in June 2023, when he made his international debut in a 2-0 win over Indonesia.
Buonanotte was a regular for previous Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi but perhaps played more than expected due to injuries to key players such as Solly March, Julio Enciso and Kaoru Mitoma.
With those players returning – plus the summer additions of Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman and Amario Cozier-Duberry – Buonanotte would likely struggle for game time at the Amex Stadium this term.
Buonanotte had been linked with loan moves to Southampton, Feyenoord and Celtic but Leicester have won the race for the Argentina playmaker with a loan deal, without an option to buy.
