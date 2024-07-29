'Rejected' – Brighton turn down £25m bid for striker from Champions League club
Brighton and Hove Albion are said to have rejected an offer of around £25m from Stuttgart for their striker Deniz Undav.
The Germany international enjoyed a successful season on loan in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart last term as helped fire the club to Champions League qualification.
Undav was the highest scoring German in the Bundesliga last term as the 27-year-old netted 19 goals with an impressive 10 assists. Stuttgart, who had an option to buy, have been in talks throughout the summer with Brighton as they try to thrash out a deal.
Undav has clearly stated he wants to join Stuttgart on a permanent basis but the two clubs are struggling to reach an agreement.
“Sky Info: Undav – Poker is about to end!” posted Sky Sports Germany reporter @_dennisbayer. “Brighton has rejected the next VfB offer (27-30 million € ).
"Very unlikely that VfB will add more (clear financial limit). Wohlgemuth has been working on alternatives for some time, which are now being addressed.”
Undav joined Brighton for £7m in 2022 after a prolific spell in Belgium with Union SG. The German has made 30 appearances for the Seagulls, with eight goals and one assist. Undav is contracted with Brighton until June 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.