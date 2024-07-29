'Rejected' – Brighton turn down £25m bid for striker from Champions League club

German striker Deniz Undav wants to leave Brighton for Stuttgart

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to have rejected an offer of around £25m from Stuttgart for their striker Deniz Undav.

The Germany international enjoyed a successful season on loan in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart last term as helped fire the club to Champions League qualification.

Undav was the highest scoring German in the Bundesliga last term as the 27-year-old netted 19 goals with an impressive 10 assists. Stuttgart, who had an option to buy, have been in talks throughout the summer with Brighton as they try to thrash out a deal.

Undav has clearly stated he wants to join Stuttgart on a permanent basis but the two clubs are struggling to reach an agreement.

“Sky Info: Undav – Poker is about to end!” posted Sky Sports Germany reporter @_dennisbayer. “Brighton has rejected the next VfB offer (27-30 million € ).

"Very unlikely that VfB will add more (clear financial limit). Wohlgemuth has been working on alternatives for some time, which are now being addressed.”

