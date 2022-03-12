Relief for Liverpool as vital defender starts at Brighton - Key midfielder returns to Albion squad

Graham Potter has made three changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Newcastle last time out, restoring Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister and Neal Maupay to the side.

Albion are also boosted by the return of Enock Mwepu, who is on the bench today after being sidelined since early January with injury and illness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, will be relieved to see vital centre-half Virgil van Dijk named in the starting XI. There had been some concern for the Dutchman, who was not seen with the travelling squad.

Enock Mwepu is on the bench for Brighton after a long injury lay-off. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

He starts in defence, alongside Joel Matip. Ibrahima Konaté is absent from the matchday squad.

New signing Luis Diaz starts in a strong front three with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side which started against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Thiago drop to the bench.

'That's our strongest team'

​Brighton fans seem to be happy with Potter's selection.

"Finally Yves is playing, that's our strongest team," wrote @oneandonlymr0 on Twitter.

@bhaLeoo added: "That’s a very good team."

@BHAFC_Matt simply put: "Perfect."

@oliverhoey agreed. He wrote: "This is class."

@hackeyking wasn't as pleased. He wrote: "4 at the back... We not learnt anything?"

Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Alzate, March, Veltman

Subs: Steele, Mcgill, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Duffy, Leonard

Liverpool: Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Mane, Diaz, Salah