'Responsibility' - Fabian Hurzeler hails Yasin Ayari's Fulham performance, but craves more leadership

The 21-year-old impressed in Brighton’s 1-1 draw against Fulham, but Hurzeler wants more from Yasin Ayari.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton brought in the Swedish midfielder from AIK back in January 2023 for around £3.5 million.

After signing, he spent the 2023/24 season out on loan in the Championship with Coventry City and then Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the 2024/25 campaign, things started to click well for him at Brighton under Fabian Hurzeler.

Yasin Ayari impressed Fabian Hurzeler in Albion's opening Premier League fixture against Fulham. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Ayari featured 34 times in the Premier League last season, scoring twice and setting up one more.

He also racked up 24 key passes last season, making him one of Albion’s most creative outlets.

In The Seagulls first 25/26 game against Fulham, he impressed fans and his manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayari lasted the full 90 minutes with an impressive 95% pass completion rate against The Cottagers.

The Brighton boss even singled out his performance, calling it a ‘benchmark’.

In the pre-match press conference before Albion face Everton away (Sunday, August 24), the Brighton boss praised the young midfielder, but also called for more leadership.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I'm very happy with how Yasin has developed. I think we all saw it against Fulham, how mature he was playing. He was there in every moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was good in possession, good out of possession. It was a benchmark performance from him.

"And now it's about him being consistent, to show these kind of performance every week because that's what a top, top player does.

"The second thing is that I want him to take more responsibility on the pitch, that he grows also as a communicator. It's important for me that the players who are playing in the midfield that they're loud, that they're communicative, because they can control a lot of players.

"They can control the striker, the wingers, they connect with the centre-back. They need to be a loud speaker. They need to be a communicator in these areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I think it's very important that we have, although we are young in this kind of areas with Carlos (Baleba), with Yasin (Ayari), with Jack (Hinshelwood), with Diego (Gomez), and also Matt O’Riley, that we have players who can communicate with each other.

"I think that's the main thing where we all have to develop.”