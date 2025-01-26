Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peter remains a player in high-demand as his contract ticks down at St Mary’s.

The former Tottenham player will be a free agent this summer and has previously been linked with Brighton and a number of Premier League clubs.

Everton were said to be the latest to show interest in the 27-year-old, who has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this term with two assists.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton is out of contract this summer

Walker-Peter is a versatile performer who can operate on either flank and also in midfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Galatasary approached Southampton to sign Kyle Walker Peters. Southampton would prefer not to sell but will consider for the right price as player is in the last 6 months of his contract. Many PL clubs are already interested in signing KWP as free agent in the summer.”

Brighton’s full back situation remains uncertain for next season. Joel Veltman, 33, has been the main right back this term for Fabian Hurzeler but the experienced Dutchman is out of contract this summer. There is believed to be an option of another year for the club on Veltman.

Former Chelsea full back Tariq Lamptey has struggled for minutes at Brighton this season and his deal also runs out this summer and, as yet, there has been little talk of a new deal for the 24-year-old Ghana international.

Pervis Estupinan is the No 1 choice left back, with Fedri Kadioglu (currently injured) and Jack Hinshelwood both capable of filling the full back positions.

So far Brighton have made just the one January addition as Paraguay international Diego Gomez signed from Inter Miami for around £12m. Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is also back at Brighton having cut short his season long loan due to an injury to Jason Steele.

Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder left last week on a permanent move to Dutch top flight club Feyenoord for a reported fee of £3m. Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso was the other departure as the 20-year-old signed on loan for struggling Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile speculation continues to swirl around striker Evan Ferguson, who has been linked with a loan or permanent move this window. West Ham, Everton and Celtic are reportedly leading the chase.

"It's very important that we talk about these things internally," said Hurzeler last week. “That we know the player's view. He is from our academy. Of course, we see his potential, but it is also important that he gets enough game time to develop and to improve.

"Therefore, it's always a decision we make together. So, We want to hear his opinion, his thoughts. We want to hear also his needs, his wishes and then it is also the club's side. Then it is about making the right decision together. Honestly, I don't know yet."