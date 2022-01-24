Rob Sanchez compared to Man City's Ederson, Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck are gamechangers and 'quality' away support

Rob Sanchez was unlucky to concede against Leicester after his impressive display

Brighton fought back from 1-0 down against Leicester City to earn a point away at the King Power Stadium.

Super sub Danny Welbeck equalised for Albion in the 81st minute after Patson Daka put The Foxes 1-0 up at the start of the second half.

Brighton could have stole all three points in the final five minutes as Leandro Trossard surged through on goal, but he was denied by an impressive save from Kasper Schmeichel.

Here are five things we learnt from mid-table Premier League clash.

Impressive Robert Sanchez

Brighton's Spanish international in between the sticks looked a cut above the rest.

The 24-year-old's distribution, using both feet, was pinpoint throughout. It was similar to that of Man City's Ederson.

As Johan Cruyff used to say, the goalkeeper is the first attacker and the striker is the first defender - that, Sanchez was.

In terms of traditional goalkeeping, Sanchez was big, strong, alert and commanding. He stood tall when both James Maddison and Ademola Lookman were through on goal, denying them both clear goal-scoring opportunities.

He was unfortunate to concede, especially in the manner he did, but he was certainly a rock at the back.

Comeback specialists

Brighton have drawn the most games in the league this season (12).

Some of those draws have felt like defeats, and others have felt like unbelievable victories - look at the Liverpool (2-2), Palace (1-1), Chelsea (1-1) games as examples.

Over the course of this Premier League season, Brighton have come back from behind to draw NINE times. That screams character, togetherness, and a never say die attitude.

This draw against Leicester can be added to the list that feel like victories.

Albion looked flat in the first 45 minutes and then went a goal behind immediately in the second half.

But they never seem to panic, go 2/3/4-0 down or collapse. They regroup and keep faith in the system, and it nearly always pays off.

The mix of individual character in the squad and belief in Potter's system has meant Albion have become a very hard team to beat.

Super subs

The introduction of both Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck on the 62nd minute turned the game on its head.

Lamptey's pace and direct running meant Brighton could break the lines of the Leicester defence and cause problems, which he did on numerous occasions - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Luke Thomas were ran ragged by the little winger.

Welbeck's presence gave Brighton a serious attacking threat in and around the box. The former Man United man is a poacher, a proper goalscorer. He will get you those tap in goals that Brighton's build-up play is regularly calling out for. And that's what he did here, nodding in the equaliser from a few yards out.

Away support

Albion's away support has been quality all season, and it was no different at the King Power.

They didn't stop singing and were rewarded for their loyalty with Welbeck's equaliser.

Chants of: 'One nil and you messed it up' at the end of the game, while Leicester supporters booed their team off, was a sweet moment.

There's clearly a feel good atmosphere at Albion at the moment and it appears the majority of fans have now bought into Graham Potter and this squad.

Next fixtures

After this result, and the last seven or so performances in which Albion have been unbeaten, there is no reason why Albion cannot go on to win their next few games.

Albion take on Spurs in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, February 5. Tough but winnable.

They then take on Watford, Burnley, Villa and Newcastle. They are all also very winnable.