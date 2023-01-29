Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi insists the club must keep wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo if they are to maintain their bid for a place in Europe.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi wants to push for Europe this season

The sixth-placed Seagulls have two possible routes to the continent after they knocked out holders Liverpool to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

De Zerbi has already seen attacker Leandro Trossard leave for Arsenal and Brighton have blocked the Gunners’ attempt to prise Caicedo away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ecuador midfielder missed the 2-1 win over Liverpool after publicly stating his desire to leave, but De Zerbi and Brighton are digging their heels in.

“It’s already difficult for me to be a coach – to be coach and chairman would be too difficult,” said the Italian.

“Caicedo is a very good guy. I understand it when you are 21 and the chance of a big team in Europe. But I would like him to finish the season with us.

“(Chairman) Tony Bloom knows very well my opinion. We lost Trossard and if we also lose Caicedo it’s a problem for us if we want to fight for Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad