Roberto De Zerbi comments on Brighton future amidst links to A.C. Milan and Juventus jobs

Roberto De Zerbi has said he is currently happy at Brighton, despite being linked to the A.C. Milan head coach role.

Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported earlier this week that the Serie A champions were eyeing up the Albion manager to replace under-fire manager Stefano Pioli.

De Zerbi offered little comment on the rumours, saying: “I’m very happy to stay here. I’m enjoying it a lot every day and at the moment I can't say anything more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pioli is currently under pressure in the San Siro hot seat, having not won a game in 2023, losing three straight league games and being knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Torino in extra time.

Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported earlier this week that the Serie A champions were eyeing up the Albion manager to replace manager Stefano Pioli (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The run of results have left Milan 18 points off leaders Napoli in fifth place and the club’s board are believed to be looking at replacement for Pioli come the end of the season.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A.C. Milan have not won a game in 2023, losing three straight league games and being knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Torino. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi is highly regraded in his home country for his work with Sassuolo between 2018 and 2021.

The Italian took a relegation-threatened side to within a whisker of playing European football in the three years he was at the club, whilst also playing an attractive brand of football that pleased both fans and pundits alike.

The 43-year-old has also managed Benevento and Palermo in Italy, as well as working in Ukraine as Shakhtar Donetsk head coach from May 2021 to July 2022, before being forced to leave due to the Russian invasion of the country.

De Zerbi was appointed as Brighton head coach in September, signing a four-year contact with the club and succeeding Graham Potter, who left the south coast to join Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to la Repubblica, De Zerbi has a €13m release clause in his contract, but this is yet to be confirmed by the club.

After a difficult start to life at the Amex Stadium, in which he won none of his first five games in charge, De Zerbi is now starting to enjoy life at Brighton.

His side are currently unbeaten in 2023 and have won 10 of their last 14 games in all competitions, scoring 36 goals in the process, reaching the last 16 of both the EFL and FA Cup, the latter of which they are still in with a chance of winning.