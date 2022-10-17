Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will assess his players ahead of the premier League match against Nottingham Forest

The Italian head coach is still seeking his first win as the new manager, having replaced Graham Potter who left for Chelsea last month.

So far De Zerbi has recorded a point from a thrilling 3-3 draw at Liverpool but followed that with a narrow 1-0 loss to Tottenham at the Amex Stadium and then a 2-0 loss at Brentford last Friday.

The team are however playing some decent football and De Zerbi will need that to continue against a struggling Nottingham Forest team who are already scrapping for every point as they seek to maintain their top flight status following their promotion.

Brighton will however be without the creative talents of Japan international Kaoru Mitoma who left Brentford on crutches following his second half appearance at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Mitoma has been used as an impact substitute this season and has often looked Brighton’s most dangerous player in the closing stages of the matches. The injury is a blow for the club and player as the 25-year-old was pushing hard for a starting role.

Defenders Jan Paul van Hecke and Levis Colwill are also said to be struggling with minor injuries for tomorrow night. Neither has started a match this season but Colwill has been used from the bench in the Premier League against Manchester United and also against Leeds United.