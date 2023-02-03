Roberto De Zerbi gives his thoughts on Arsenal's failed attempts to sign Moises Caicedo

Brighton supporters have been urged by Roberto De Zerbi to support Moises Caicedo after a turbulent end to the transfer window for the young midfielder.

The 21-year-old was the subject of two bids from the Premier League leaders Arsenal, which were both rejected by Brighton.

Albion held firm on their stance that the player was not for sale before the end of the season, having also rejected a verbal £55m bid from Chelsea earlier in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the rejection of Arsenal’s second bid, valued at £70m, Caicedo posted a statement on social media in which he pleaded with the club to let him go, leading to Brighton offering the midfielder time off until the end of the window so he could re-focus for the second half of the season.

The Brighton boss also said he ‘loved’ the Seagulls’ midfielder and called on the Brighton supporters to get behind their player following a challenging week for everyone associated with the club. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Caicedo has since returned to training and manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed the Ecuador international would be available for selection for tomorrow’s game against Bournemouth.

The Brighton boss also said he ‘loved’ the Seagulls’ midfielder and called on the Brighton supporters to get behind their player, following a chaotic week for everyone involved with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi said: “I'm very happy Moises stay with us until the end if the season. I want to speak to our fans because I want there support him and I don't want them to criticise him. I love Moises, the people who work inside Brighton love Moises.

He is a good guy, I don't know if he made mistake or not, but the transfer market is closed and the fans must follow me because I take the responsibility of him. If I say something so clear about Moises they have to believe me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caicedo joined Brighton in 2019 from Independiente del Valle for £4.5m and has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at the Amex Stadium. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Caicedo joined Brighton in 2019 from Independiente del Valle for £4.5m and has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Since making his debut in April 2022, he has gone on to make 31 appearances for the club, being integral to the club’s superb form this season, which sees them sixth in the league table and in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi said: “I told him I want to be responsible for him because I believe in him. I don't know the situation in the future, but he is a good guy.

"I want to defend him now, in another time I spoke in different ways for the other players but for Moises it is different. We need the performances of Moises and he is a fantastic guy.