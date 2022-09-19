There is a new manager in the Premier League as Brighton make their move

Brighton and Hove Albion have turned to Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach.

The Seagulls have lured the Italian over to England as their replacement for Graham Potter after he left for Chelsea.

De Zerbi, 43, last managed Shakhtar Donetsk but left the Ukrainian giants in May.

He has since been weighing up his next move in the game and has found himself a new club now.

The former Serie A attacking midfielder has also managed the likes of Darfo Boario, Foggia, Palermo, Benevento, and Sassuolo.

De Zerbi’s playing style

De Zerbi has previously said that he likes his teams to play an attacking style of football.

When he took the Shakhtar job, he told their official club website:

“My football philosophy is that the team should be with the ball.

“Of course, set pieces are important, but it’s also important to be able to play without any set play. It seems to me that if too many goals are scored from set play, there are flaws in some other aspects.”

He added:

“Football is very diverse in nature. If we are talking about what is happening now, at the starting point, of course, I’m not ready to give up my style.

“Moreover, my style is actually the style of Shakhtar, the style of football that the team played before me. If in the course of a match I understand that it would be correct to field an additional defender or play defensively, I will do that without hesitation.”

Roberto De Zerbi. Picture: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

New boss in town

De Zerbi has big shoes to fill at Brighton after the great work Potter did.

However, the fact he likes to keep possession, play attractive football and is a few years younger than his predeccesor suggests that this is a relatively like-for-like replacement.