Roberto De Zerbi has two simple instructions for the £10m 'smart guy' who almost joined Leeds United last summer

Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte is a young attacking talent now starting to show his best form.

The teenage playmaker from Argentina arrived with much excitement from Rosario Central last January for a total package of around £10m.

Buonanotte’s talent never looked in doubt. The 19-year-old is a composed and skilful operator, capable of finding space, dribbling and has a powerful shot with his left foot – as Chelsea and Sheffield United will testify. What was questioned however is whether he could adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round at Sheffield United

Last summer was a testing time and at one stage it looked as though he would spend the season out on loan, with Leeds United reportedly keen to take him. Brighton had just added Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona and Simon Adingra had just returned from a successful stint in Belgium.

Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso was starting to really establish himself under Roberto De Zerbi, while Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma were the first choice wingers. Buonanotte’s situation swiftly changed however as Enciso suffered a serious knee injury during the second game of the season at Wolves, Solly March fell to a similar fate at Man City, Fati has been out for the last 13 matches with a thigh issue, while Mitoma and Adingra have been on international duty at the Asian Cup and AFCON respectively.

The upshot has been increased game time for the likes of Jack Hinshelwood and Buonanotte – and both have thrived and now look seasoned and trusted Premier League performers. Much credit has to also go to De Zerbi for integrating them into the team and his tactics so well.

Buonanotte played a huge role in Albion’s 5-2 FA Cup fourth round win at Sheffield United last Saturday and it was his brilliant goal that opened the scoring at Bramall Lane.

“Facundo is another important young player and is improving a lot,” said a delighted De Zerbi to the press after the match. “A smart guy, a good guy. I can say nothing about attitude and behaviour on the pitch, he has big qualities.

"It is difficult to change country and style of football. Premier League is different competition to all others. He is improving a lot. Today, he played very well. I think the best game in his time in Brighton. That’s a good thing.

"JP Van Hecke and Billy Gilmour last season. Today both are incredible players, I completely love both. Joao Pedro, Facundo, Evan Ferguson, Jack Hinshelwood, next season will be better and better for sure.”

