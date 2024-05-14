Roberto De Zerbi issues clear message to his £89m former player after slow start Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk of Chelsea played for Roberto De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will be up against his former player Mykhailo Mudryk as Chelsea visit the Amex Stadium tomorrow night.

Mudryk was a key player for De Zerbi during his time in the Ukraine and previously predicted that Mudryk is a future Ballon d'Or winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mudryk, 23, has struggled to deliver his best form at Stamford Bridge following his £89m switch but scored in Chelsea’s 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest last Saturday and is starting to deliver on his potential.

“I think it was tough for him changing country, changing the level of difficulty of the league,” said De Zerbi. “The competition inside of the Chelsea squad is higher than Shakhtar.

“But he’s a smart guy, he loves football and I think the management of the club, of Pochettino, has been right because now he’s playing very well and he’s a big, big talent.”