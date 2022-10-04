Roberto De Zerbi issues clear message to Leandro Trossard amid Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United transfer links

Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard has five Premier League goals from eight appearances so far this season

Trossard has been a key man for Albion and has five goals in eight appearances so far this campaign.

His sublime display at Anfield has increased his profile even further and it has inevitably led to greater transfer speculation ahead of the January window.

The Belgian international is currently contracted with the Seagulls until June 2024 and the club are said to be in talks with the 27-year-old on a new deal.

The attacker – who signed for Brighton from Genk for £15m in 2019 – is now approaching his peak years and has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Trossard has previously stated he is happy at Brighton but that he would also listen to other offers if the project and club is right.

He is currently focussed on playing consistently for Albion in the Premier League ahead of the World Cup later this year but what happens in January remains uncertain.

A huge bid from a Champions League club could well test Brighton’s resolve and tempt Trossard but De Zerbi is in no doubt what the Belgian can bring to the team.

"Trossard is a very good player,” De Zerbi said after the draw at Liverpool. “Before, when he was in the national team, I sent to him a message that he has to increase the number of goals.

"He has played a great game, he scored two fantastic goals, the first two. The third one was very good because he was already at the far post.