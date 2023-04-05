Brighton and Hove Albion continue their push for European football as they travel to Tottenham this Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, celebrates following the Premier League match at AFC Bournemouth

Albion are sixth in the Premier League standings following their hard-fought 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Tuesday night. Roberto De Zerbi's men are on 46 points, four behind fourth-placed Tottenham but the Albion have two matches in hand.

Manchester United are also above Brighton in fifth on 50 points and tonight they face ninth placed Brentford at Old Trafford. De Zerbi is keen to maintain Brighton's charge towards Europe. The Champions League spots are the ultimate target but a place in the top six and possible Europa League football next season remains a very real prospect.

“I am very pleased for the performance, the result and the quality of play,” said De Zerbi after goals from teenagers Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso sealed victory at the Vitality Stadium last night.

“It was a very difficult game. We knew before the game how difficult it would be. I'm delighted for the players. Yes. If we win at Tottenham (it gives us a good chance). We have to win, to fight and to believe. Today the players give me the signal they are believing in our target.”

Albion face a hectic end to the campaign with at least 12 fixtures to come over the next eight weeks, including a Wembley FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

De Zerbi expects key midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to be available for the upcoming trip to north London after they were each substituted with knocks against the Cherries.

“Now we have to endure a very tough period and we need everyone inside of the dressing room,” he said.

“In the last two months of the season we will play a lot of games and it’s starting the crucial period for us.

