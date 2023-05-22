Roberto De Zerbi has suggested Brighton won’t need to sign many players this summer, as they prepare to play in Europe for the first time ever.

The Albion secured Europa League football for next season after a 3-1 win over Southampton all-but-guaranteed sixth place in the league table on Sunday, May 21.

The result at the Amex Stadium means Brighton will be playing in four competitions next term and the club is expected to have a busy summer of incomings and outgoings in preparation.

When asked about the upcoming transfer window after the Southampton win, the Brighton boss believed his current squad did not need too many additions.

The Albion secured Europa League football for next season after a 3-1 win over Southampton all-but-guaranteed sixth place in the league table on Sunday, May 21. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Italian said post-match: "Now we have to organise the new squad for the new season. I don’t think we need too many new players, but we have to compete in the Europa League and in the Premier League, because it will be tougher for sure.

"I think we lose some big players but it’s right, because they deserve to play for other teams with bigger targets. We have to be ready to bring in some more big players, within the policy of the club. We have to arrive ready to compete in four competitions.”

Despite having two games left to play this season, Brighton have already broken their transfer fee record on bringing in Joao Pedro from Watford for £30m. The Seagulls are also close to announcing the arrivals of Liverpool’s James Milner and Borussia Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud, both on a free.

A number of high-profile players are also expected to leave the south coast this summer. World Cup winner and Albion top goal scorer for this season Alexis Mac Allister is subject to interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, whilst Moises Caicedo is predicted to be the subject of further interest, after the Sussex side rejected bids from Arsenal and Chelsea in January.

World Cup winner and Albion top goal scorer for this season Alexis Mac Allister is subject to interest from Liverpool and Manchester United

Whatever happens in the upcoming months, De Zerbi stated that it was important for the club not to drop off from the dizzy new heights of this season.

The Italian said: "The year before you achieve Europe, the next year you can be at the bottom of the table. Now, is the crucial moment for the club, because we have to keep this level and to build a squad to improve our level. I think Tony and the club, they don’t want to lose this level. To not lose this level, we have to work hard in this transfer market session.