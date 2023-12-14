Roberto De Zerbi makes interesting decisions as Brighton aim to beat Marseille

Roberto De Zerbi said Brighton are aiming for the ‘prestigious’ achievement of topping their Europa League group by beating Marseille tonight (Thursday, December 14).

Albion guarenteed their place in the knock-out rounds by winning at AEK Athens but know that only assured a win tonight will be enough to win Group B and avoid a play-off tie against a team dropping down from the Champions League.

With that in mind, De Zerbi has made six changes to the team that drew 1-1 against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kaoru Mitoma returns to the starting line-up, with Igor Julio, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte and Jack Hinshelwood also given starts.

Jason Steele is back in goal, as Bart Verbruggen, Evan Ferguson, Carlos Baleba, James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud and Adam Lallana drop to the bench.

Looking ahead to the game, De Zerbi said: “It's a prestigious thing to finish top of the table for the history of our club.

"We want to win, we are serious people and when we work, we want to show our best.

“We have played well in Europe and have won three games in a very tough group. There is another step, we have to try and win.

“Marseille are a very good team but we have the ambition to finish top of our group.

“It will also mean we play two less games at the start of the year.”

Full line-up: Jason Steele, Jack Hinshelwood, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour, Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma, Facundo Buonanotte, Joao Pedro