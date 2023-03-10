Roberto De Zerbi makes Moises Caicedo claim amid Chelsea and Arsenal interest

Roberto De Zerbi says he hopes Moises Caicedo will stay at Brighton for another two years, after the midfielder signed a new deal at the club.

The midfielder recently signed a new long-term deal at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2027, with the club holding the option for a further year.

The 21-year-old had been a target of Arsenal and Chelsea in January, but told the official Brighton website it was an easy decision to commit his future to the Seagulls.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game against Leeds, De Zerbi felt Caicedo had made the right decision, saying: “I was honest with him and told him my opinion. I spoke with him and for my vision but not for my interest or for the club. I spoke like a father because he is young and if I can help my player that is my work.

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"He is a good guy and it can happen in different way. But if you trust in your player you have to believe to him and give him your idea and your opinion to take the right decision. for him it was important to stay another six month, I hope two years. To finish the season and help his teammates it is important for him.”

Following the 4-0 demolition of West Ham in Brighton’s last outing, Caicedo claimed his side are aiming to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Albion have never played in Europe before, but the Ecuador international believed it was the dream of this current squad to ‘bring happiness to the fans’ by playing in Europe’s elite competition next season.

Caicedo said: “We are trying to get into the Champions League. That is the dream of the team, to get to the highest point possible and bring happiness to the fans, who are always supporting us.

“It will be very difficult, but we are very convinced we can do it together. We want to keep going until the end and we are sure we will do it.