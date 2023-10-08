Three Brighton players came in for special praise from Roberto De Zerbi after an entertaining draw with Liverpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from Simon Adingra and Lewis Dunk earned Albion a point in a topsy-turvy game at the Amex.

Mo Salah’s brace had turned the match on its head before half-time after Brighton opened the scoring on the 20th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi said it was a ‘good point’ for his side, who have recovered well from the 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

Three Brighton players came in for special praise from Roberto De Zerbi after an entertaining draw with Liverpool. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The Italian was asked if was ‘tired’ and ready for the upcoming international break after a hectic schedule.

“I am tired but the problem is when I watch my team playing not well,” he replied

"I suffer a lot after the Villa Park game because we played bad. We lost in an incredible way.

"Today I am tired but I am happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi, who made six changes from the 2-2 draw at Marseille on Thursday night, named three players that impressed him against Liverpool.

“We played with a lot of very young players,” he said. “I have to congratulate my club because they found another two great players – Adingra and [Carlos] Baleba.

"We need to help the new players to play quickly. We need all 22 players to play because this season is tougher than the last.

"We have to change the first XL because we are not ready yet to compete in three competitions. The performance of Adingra and Baleba are very important to us. Igor too.

“It was a great performance of Baleba, Adingra, Igor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we can’t forget Ansu Fati, Dahoud and the other new players like Joao Pedro. He didn't score but he played a great, great game. He worked a lot for the team. He is becoming a great player.”

Asked specifically about the impact of 19-year-old Baleba – who was making his first Premier League start since signing from Lille in the summer – De Zerbi added: “We need the characteristics of Baleba. He is a great replacement of Moises Caicedo.

“I gave him [Baleba] the right step. I gave him the last part of the game with Bournemouth. He played 70 minutes at Stamford Bridge, away.

"Then I gave him right time to understand the new style of play. Understanding of timing when he receives the ball. Our style and idea is not so easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a lot of things. We can change depending on the opponent, with a different way of ball possession.

"He is very young. Very good player. He has incredible potential. He can become one of the most important midfielders in Europe in the future."

Albion go into the international break sitting sixth in the league table.

De Zerbi said he has ‘a lot’ of satisfaction about how things are going so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think what's most important is the reaction after Villa Park. We start the game in Marseille, one of the most hot stadiums in Europe.

"We start the game losing 2-0. After that moment, there was only one team on the pitch. That was Brighton.