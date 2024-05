Roberto De Zerbi pens heartfelt goodbye after Brighton departure confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roberto De Zerbi will leave Brighton at the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

Albion have confirmed that head coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after tomorrow’s final Premier League match of the season against Manchester United at the American Express Stadium.

De Zerbi, who joined Brighton in September 2022, following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea, oversaw the club’s highest top flight finish in 2022/23 and led the club to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League earlier this season.

Chairman Tony Bloom, said, “Roberto has given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights, not least our first ever European campaign which will live long in the memory of Albion fans.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at American Express Community Stadium on May 05, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future.

“I am sure our fans will give Roberto and his staff a wonderful and fully deserved send off at the Amex before, during and after tomorrow’s match.

“In the meantime, I’d like to thank Roberto and his staff for all their hard work in the past two seasons. They all leave our club on good terms and with our very best wishes for the future.”

Roberto De Zerbi said he is 'very sad' to be leaving Brighton.

He added: "I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons.

“We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions, as well as our work and human values.

“I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season. Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans.”

