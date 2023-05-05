Roberto De Zerbi provides injury update on three key players following Manchester United win

Roberto De Zerbi provided an update on three key players following Brighton’s thrilling last-minute victory over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

De Zerbi pulled off this major result without a number of his regular first-team players.

Alexis Mac Allister's 97th minute penalty strike secured a famous 1-0 win for the Seagulls to keep their European dreams alive, whilst acting as a setback to United’s Champions League qualification ambitions.

The win will feel like justice for the Albion, having overcome the team that so cruelly knocked them out of FA Cup on a penalty shootout at Wembley less then 12 day ago.

Mosies Caicedo was asked to fill in at right-back, after Pascal Gross was ruled out with a 'minor issue' on the day of the game.

Gross has been excellent for Brighton this season and has regularly played in the centre of midfield, but has also featured on the right side of defence because of injuries to Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey.

Veltman was also not named in the matchday squad, having had a recurring issue with his hamstring in the last month. The defender was recently forced to come off in the 16th minute of the 6-0 win against Wolves.

When asked about the availability of Gross and Veltman for the Everton game on May 8, De Zerbi said: “Veltman has a not big, but not small injury.

"He can’t play Monday. Pascal Gross we will see tomorrow and the day before the game. I didn't want to take any risk with him. He is too important for us.”

The Brighton boss is also hopeful of having Evan Ferguson available again soon. The Irish striker hasn't been seen since injuring his ankle in the win away at Chelsea in mid April.

The Everton fixture may a game too soon for the 19-year-old, as De Zerbi stressed he didn't want to take any risks with any of his injured players.